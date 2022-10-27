Fourth person pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fourth person has now pleaded guilty for his role in the Feeding our Future fraud scheme.

Abdul Abubakar Ali pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud Wednesday.

In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, 50 people have been charged in connection.

Ali admitted to writing fake invoices to get reimbursed for millions of meals that were never served.

Earlier this month, Bekam Merdassa, Hanna Marekegn and Hadith Yusuf Ahmed each pleaded guilty to their roles in the fraud.