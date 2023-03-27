Eric Clapton to play in Twin Cities for first time in 14 years this September
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Legendary blues guitarist Eric Clapton is heading to the Twin Cities for the first time in 14 years.
On Monday, the musician announced a North American tour with limited dates in September. He's scheduled to play at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sept. 14. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
RELATED: "What are you listening to?": A simple question, with a universe of possible answers
The special guest is Jimmie Vaughan.
Tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.