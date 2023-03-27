Watch CBS News
Eric Clapton to play in Twin Cities for first time in 14 years this September

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Legendary blues guitarist Eric Clapton is heading to the Twin Cities for the first time in 14 years. 

On Monday, the musician announced a North American tour with limited dates in September. He's scheduled to play at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sept. 14. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

The special guest is Jimmie Vaughan.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday at 10 a.m. 

March 27, 2023

