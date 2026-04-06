Minnesota GOP Reps. Engen, Hudson to be removed from committees after Engen's DWI arrest

Minnesota state Republican Reps. Elliott Engen and Walter Hudson will be stripped of their committee assignments, a legislative source familiar with the matter told WCCO on Monday night.

The expected move by GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth on Tuesday comes less than two weeks after Engen was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired. He's since been charged with one misdemeanor count each of DWI, fourth-degree DWI and speeding, according to court records. Hudson, according to police, was a passenger in the car at the time of the incident.

House Democrats plan to file ethics complaints against both representatives on Tuesday.

Engen, 27, who represents Lino Lakes and is running for state auditor, was arrested in the early hours of March 27. Police in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, said that law enforcement pulled him over for speeding, having a broken headlight and expired registration.

According to a police report, when a sergeant approached Engen, he noticed "odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside" and saw Engen's "watery, glassy, and bloodshot" eyes. He denied drinking any alcohol.

The sergeant directed Engen through a field sobriety test in which he failed to follow some of the instructions, the report says. He was arrested after providing a preliminary breath test, which reported a value of .142. Minnesota's legal limit is .08.

Online records show Engen is due back in court on June 26.

According to the police report, Engen said he was "sober cabbing" Hudson, who represents part of Albertville and St. Michael, and another passenger when he was arrested.

The report added that Hudson was carrying a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun at the time of the arrest. He has a valid permit to carry license and the gun was taken for safekeeping. Under Minnesota law, it is a misdemeanor to carry a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, but police did not conduct a breath test or sobriety test on Hudson, according to the report, and he faces no charges.

Former House staff writer Brian Basham captured an image of Engen and Hudson drinking at Burger Moe's on March 26 before the House gaveled in for floor session and lawmakers debated a few bills. Later that night, police arrested Engen.

Engen and Hudson both sit on the judiciary, public safety and education finance committees. Hudson is also a member of the House fraud prevention panel and Engen is on the rules committee.

The decision of who is on committees rests with House Speaker Lisa Demuth. Leaders choose who is on respective committees from their caucuses.

Engen after his arrest apologized for his actions.

"I strive to be a man of great character, and my actions fell short last night. I will learn from this. I will do better," Engen said at the time.

Hudson said he regretted the "poor decisions that were made" and "no harm" was done to themselves or others.

DFL House members to file ethics complaint

Two Democratic members of the Minnesota House are planning to file an ethics complaint in response to last month's incident.

DFL Reps. Jamie Long and Sam Sencer-Mura will introduce it on Tuesday, according to a news release. The nature of the complaint will center on Hudson and Engen allegedly leaving a committee meeting early and then having drinks at Burger Moe's before the session, as the photo from Bashman shows.

According to a House rule, "A complaint may be brought about conduct by a member that violates a rule or administrative policy of the House, that violates accepted norms of House behavior, that betrays the public trust, or that tends to bring the House into dishonor or disrepute."

Demuth must refer the complaint to the Ethics Committee for processing within seven days of it being received, the rule says.

"Reps. Engen and Hudson violated the public's trust, and this type of behavior has no place in the Capitol," Long said in a written statement. "

Hudson responded to the planned move on social media Sunday night, saying in part, "Dumb move. You'd think they'd have learned by now. Never give me a platform."

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota House GOP for comment.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on March 31.