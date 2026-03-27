Minnesota GOP Rep. Elliott Engen arrested on suspicion of DWI

State GOP Rep. Elliott Engen, who represents Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and is running for state auditor, was arrested early Friday morning for suspicion of driving while impaired.

White Bear Lake police say that officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fourth Street and Otter Lake Road at 1:51 a.m.

Engen, 27, was taken to the White Bear Lake Police Department where a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .13, authorities say. The state's legal limit is .08.

He was booked into the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center on a fourth-degree DWI charge and was later released, police say.

Engen was first elected in 2022 and entered the race for state auditor in October.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said she was "extremely disappointed" to learn about Engen's arrest.

"I will be working to gather information about the circumstances of his arrest and charges and will address this directly with Rep. Engen and consider further consequences as the legal process unfolds," she said.

Thursday afternoon, Engen appeared on the House floor to discuss a bill to ban the possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines.

WCCO has reached out to Engen for comment.