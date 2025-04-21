Moorhead girl, 14, is missing; authorities concerned for her health and safety

Minneapolis police tout drop in crime, and more headlines

Authorities have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl from Moorhead, Minnesota who was last seen over the weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension says Arissa Mohamad left her residence on the 3400 block of 10th Street South Saturday night or Sunday morning. She left her cell phone.

Moorhead police are asking for the public's help in locating Mohamad and there is concern for her "immediate health and safety," the BCA said.

Mohamad is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing sleepwear, white athletic shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Moorhead PD is requesting the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. Arissa Mohamad, age 14, is 5'7", 140 lbs., has brown hair/brown eyes. She was believed to have left home Apr. 19 or Apr. 20 wearing sleepwear, white shoes and a black backpack. pic.twitter.com/ZUcxRZG3IQ — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 21, 2025

Moorhead is located on the Minnesota-North Dakota border, just over 40 miles west of Detroit Lakes.