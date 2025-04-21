Watch CBS News
Moorhead girl, 14, is missing; authorities concerned for her health and safety

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Cole Premo

CBS Minnesota

Authorities have issued an endangered missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl from Moorhead, Minnesota who was last seen over the weekend. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension says Arissa Mohamad left her residence on the 3400 block of 10th Street South Saturday night or Sunday morning. She left her cell phone.

Moorhead police are asking for the public's help in locating Mohamad and there is concern for her "immediate health and safety," the BCA said. 

Mohamad is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing sleepwear, white athletic shoes and a black backpack. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.

Moorhead is located on the Minnesota-North Dakota border, just over 40 miles west of Detroit Lakes.  

