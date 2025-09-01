Watch CBS News
Western Wisconsin boy, 10, driving go-kart injured in collision with minivan

Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a crash that injured a 10-year-old boy driving a go-kart Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on 480th Avenue near 830th Street in Ellsworth Township. 

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a 74-year-old man driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna east on 480th Avenue struck a boy in a go-kart traveling south. The boy had been attempting to cross the street.

Both the 74-year-old man and the 10-year-old boy suffered undetermined injuries and were transported by EMS to River Falls Area Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minnesota, respectively.

