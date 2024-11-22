Elk River man accused of threatening neighbor over sexual orientation

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

Wisconsin man accused of faking his death, and more headlines

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Authorities recovered multiple guns and a "significant amount of ammunition" from the home of a man accused of threatening his neighbor over her sexual orientation, charges say.

The 48-year-old Elk River man faces a count of second-degree assault and another of threats of violence, charging documents filed in Sherburne County Tuesday show.

The man's neighbor reported his alleged harassment on Sunday afternoon. She told authorities she was working in her yard when her neighbor "started yelling at her, criticizing her for her sexual preference, using profanity in front of her kids," a criminal complaint said.

When an officer went to the man's home, he saw a shotgun and ammunition in the open garage. The man did not answer the door, and the officer told the woman and her partner to call police again if the man persisted.

The officer then parked a block away and watched the woman's home. Shortly after 3 p.m., he saw the partner ushering the children into the home while shouting, "He's got a gun."

The partner told police she confronted the man from her own yard when he stepped out of his garage, then noticed he was holding a gun. She said he turned in her direction with the gun, prompting her to flee with her children.

Police searched the man's home, finding two shotguns, two long guns, two handguns and two AR-style rifles, one of which had no serial number, the complaint states. Police also found a stash of ammunition in a closet. The man was not inside the home.

Early the next morning, police found him walking and arrested him. Police said he smelled of alcohol and declined to give a statement, according to the complaint.

The man remains in custody.