Minnesota man who died saving his kids in Mississippi River remembered as an "absolute hero"

ELK RIVER, Minn. — An Elk River father is being hailed a hero for saving two of his kids before getting swept up in the Mississippi River.

Sherburne County authorities say 41-year-old Cody Pope and his family had been swimming on Friday morning before the river's strong current swept them downstream. Pope helped his 10-year-old daughter to a sandbar and then supported his 6-year-old son long enough to push him to shore before he disappeared underwater.

For two days, more than a dozen agencies searched for him in the river. Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Wright County Water Patrol recovered Pope's body along this stretch of the river near the Oliver Kelley Farm, about three miles from where he initially went into the water.

Chris Peterson, one of Pope's best friends, shared this statement with WCCO: "Cody was a great son, brother, friend and one of the best fathers I've met. He would give the shirt off his back for a complete stranger. That's the way he was. I just want to say he is an absolute hero."

Brian Donnelly has lived in Elk River for 23 years, but has only lived right along the river for a month. Even in that short time, he's already seen the power of the river.

"I've been very nervous the last few weeks that somebody was going to fall in and would need to be rescued," Donnelly said. "Over the last two weeks I've seen several people venture out there in kayaks or canoes and were very surprised that they end up down the river, a mile in like 16 seconds."

Jesse Ball fishes along that stretch of the river. He says the water is as high as he's seen, though it can be deceptive in certain spots. Ball says his heart goes out to Pope's family.

"Words can't describe it, it's heartbreaking," Ball said. "You don't know what to say during that time. You know, it's tough. I mean, I wouldn't wish that on anybody."

Pope's girlfriend also posted on Facebook calling him an amazing dad and true hero in his last moments. A Meal Train and a GoFundMe have been set up for Pope's family.