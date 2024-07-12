Rescue crews in Elk River search waters of Mississippi River for missing man
ELK RIVER, Minn. — Rescue crews are on the scene of a water emergency in Elk River on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say they're searching the Mississippi River from River Edge Commons Park to Babcock Park for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface. A state patrol helicopter is in the air, and there are rescue boats in the water.
The children who were with the man are safe, police say.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.