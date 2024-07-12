Watch CBS News
Rescue crews in Elk River search waters of Mississippi River for missing man

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Rescue crews are on the scene of a water emergency in Elk River on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they're searching the Mississippi River from River Edge Commons Park to Babcock Park for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface. A state patrol helicopter is in the air, and there are rescue boats in the water. 

The children who were with the man are safe, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

inx-aerials-elk-river-water-emergency-071224-12-54-1919.jpg
Chopper footage of rescue response.  WCCO
inx-aerials-elk-river-water-emergency-071224.jpg
The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also responded to the scene.  WCCO
image-27.png
A view of the rescue response from the ground.  WCCO
