Rescue crews in Elk River search waters of Mississippi River for missing man

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Rescue crews are on the scene of a water emergency in Elk River on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they're searching the Mississippi River from River Edge Commons Park to Babcock Park for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface. A state patrol helicopter is in the air, and there are rescue boats in the water.

The children who were with the man are safe, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

Chopper footage of rescue response. WCCO

The Minnesota State Patrol helicopter also responded to the scene. WCCO

A view of the rescue response from the ground. WCCO