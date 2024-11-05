Minnesota's Election Day voters will need to pack an umbrella

MINNEAPOLIS — Widespread showers are expected in Minnesota this Election Day, with up to half an inch of rain possible in some areas.

Showers picked up through the morning with more of a steady rain taking over by midday. Areas in southeast Minnesota should see higher rain totals with very little to none for northwestern parts of the state.

WCCO

High temperatures will be in the 40s.

By the evening, we'll transition to cooler air. There's a chance areas of central Minnesota could see some light snow flurries.

A high-pressure system will move in midweek, leading to drier conditions.

Temperatures will trend above normal towards the end of the week with highs in the 50s and light winds around 5 to 10 mph.

The next chance for precipitation after Tuesday is likely this weekend, with steady light rain across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, and scattered showers around the Twin Cities.