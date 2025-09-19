Watch CBS News
Elderly woman dies after being struck by a car in Victoria, Minnesota

Chloe Rosen
Chloe Rosen is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Officials are investigating after a driver fatally hit an 85-year-old woman in Victoria, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened a little before 9:30 a.m. near Victoria Drive and County Road 18. 

Witnesses to the crash say that woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. The driver, a 53-year-old man, had the green light at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He is cooperating with investigators. 

The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare but later died from her injuries. 

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.  

