Elderly woman dies after being struck by a car in Victoria, Minnesota

Officials are investigating after a driver fatally hit an 85-year-old woman in Victoria, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened a little before 9:30 a.m. near Victoria Drive and County Road 18.

Witnesses to the crash say that woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. The driver, a 53-year-old man, had the green light at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He is cooperating with investigators.

The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare but later died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.