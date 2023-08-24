Education Dept.: More than half of Minnesota students fail to meet math, reading standards

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More than half of Minnesota pupils tested failed to meet grade-level standards in math, reading or science, according to the 2023 Statewide Assessment and Accountability Data.

The new data was released Thursday morning by the Minnesota Department of Education.

The report shows only 39% of students tested met the basic science standards for their grade level; that means 60.8% failed to meet standards in science.

According to the breakdown, just over half of students did not meet reading standards, 54.5% did not meet math standards.

"These statewide assessment results reinforce what we and other states around the country already know—our students, families, school communities, and educators are continuing to recover from the pandemic and need our support," Commissioner Willie Jett said. "This data is important as one part of a broader set of measures that tell us how our students and families are doing and what we need to do in partnership with our school communities to provide support for students to not only recover, but also excel."

Those figures aren't significantly different from the prior report -- reading scores were down 1%, and science scores were down 2%. Math scores were actually up 1% from the last round.

The report also noted a spike in chronic absenteeism since the pandemic. Only about 70% of students attended school at least 90% of the school year. Before the pandemic, that figure was closer to 85%.