Edina police investigating fatal Metro Transit bus stop stabbing

EDINA, Minn. —Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a west metro bus stop late Wednesday evening.

The Edina Police Department responded to a stabbing at a Metro Transit bus stop on the 6700 block of York Avenue South around 7 p.m.

Officers say they found a man with life-threatening injuries upon their arrival. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect, who had remained on the scene, was arrested.

Police say it is unknown whether the suspect and victim knew each other, but the incident is under investigation.

The victim's name will be released at a later time.