Police interrupt burglary in Bloomington, then chase and arrest suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities arrested an alleged burglar Tuesday morning after a chase that ended on an interstate highway in the south metro.

The chase began when officers were called to a possible burglary on the 4500 block of Southmore Drive in Bloomington around 5:30 a.m., the city's police department said.

Officers found a man leaving a home with a basket full of items. The man dropped the basket, entered a vehicle and fled, police said.

A nearby officer pursued the man onto a ramp from France Avenue to Interstate 494 and stopped him at the bottom of the ramp.

MnDOT

The man, a 44-year-old from Minneapolis, is being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. Police said he faces charges of second-degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.