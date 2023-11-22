Watch CBS News
Crime

Police interrupt burglary in Bloomington, then chase and arrest suspect

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 22, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 22, 2023 03:51

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities arrested an alleged burglar Tuesday morning after a chase that ended on an interstate highway in the south metro.

The chase began when officers were called to a possible burglary on the 4500 block of Southmore Drive in Bloomington around 5:30 a.m., the city's police department said.

READ MORE: Possibly impaired driver arrested after hitting Metro Transit squad car, injuring officer, state patrol says

Officers found a man leaving a home with a basket full of items. The man dropped the basket, entered a vehicle and fled, police said.

A nearby officer pursued the man onto a ramp from France Avenue to Interstate 494 and stopped him at the bottom of the ramp.

inx-safetyvid-bloomington-chase-pit-maneuver-112123.jpg
MnDOT

The man, a 44-year-old from Minneapolis, is being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. Police said he faces charges of second-degree burglary and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 11:33 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.