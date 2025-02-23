Minneapolis man pleads guilty to role in fatal Edina parking lot shooting

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder in connection to a deadly Edina shooting in December 2023.

According to court documents, Kayvon Madison and about a dozen other people were celebrating a birthday at a restaurant in a strip mall on West 70th Street in Edina on the evening of Dec. 2, 2023.

The shooting happened in the parking lot as some of the celebrants were leaving.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Madison, the victim — identified as 23-year-old Jamal Roberson — and three other men leaving the restaurant and taking pictures in the parking lot. Witnesses said after the pictures, Madison prompted an argument with Roberson by making comments about Roberson's deceased friend.

The video allegedly showed Madison shooting Roberson five times. Roberson died at the scene, according to the complaint.

Madison's sentencing is schedueld for April 23.