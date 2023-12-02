Man found dead in a parking lot in Edina
EDINA, Minn. — A man has died after being shot near a strip mall parking lot in Edina.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 9 P.M. Saturday night near the 3500 block of 70th Street West.
They found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.
A suspect was on scene and was arrested by officers. Police say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.