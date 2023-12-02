Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found dead in a parking lot in Edina

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for December 2nd 2023
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for December 2nd 2023 01:50

EDINA, Minn. — A man has died after being shot near a strip mall parking lot in Edina. 

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 9 P.M. Saturday night near the 3500 block of 70th Street West. 

They found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. 

A suspect was on scene and was arrested by officers. Police say that the suspect and the victim knew each other. 

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 11:19 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.