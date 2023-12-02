Man found dead in a parking lot in Edina

EDINA, Minn. — A man has died after being shot near a strip mall parking lot in Edina.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 9 P.M. Saturday night near the 3500 block of 70th Street West.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

A suspect was on scene and was arrested by officers. Police say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.