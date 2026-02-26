Eastbound Highway 62 closed in Edina due to "large police and fire presence," authorities say

Part of Highway 62 in Edina, Minnesota, is closed Thursday morning and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area due to a "large police and fire presence."

The eastbound side of the highway is closed at Tracy Avenue, the Edina Police Department said.

The department did not give a reason for the first responders' presence or the closure, but said more information would be released later.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said drivers must exit at Tracy Avenue "due to a traffic incident," but can then reenter the highway.

This story will be updated.