Eden Prairie school, law enforcement leaders hold community meeting weeks after homecoming shooting

Parents of students in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, gathered for a community safety meeting on Wednesday night, about a month after a shooting cut the high school's homecoming football game short.

"I am not shocked. I am angry," said one mother. "I want to move my kids out of the district, but they refuse to leave their friends."

"What level of engagement is there between the schools, law enforcement, with the parents to get these behaviors in check?" another man asked.

Parents shared their concerns and questions in front of a panel of school leaders and law enforcement, including the city's police chief and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt.

On Oct. 2, two people were shot after a fight escalated outside Aerie Stadium while the homecoming game was underway. The district says thousands of people were evacuated and police believe the violence was gang related.

WCCO

Police Chief Matt Sackett says his department is working with law enforcement partners at the regional and state level. Sackett says six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including the shooter and those who were shot.

"This behavior, whatever side of it you're on and if you're engaged in it, and they were engaged in, it's not going to be tolerated," Sackett said at Wednesday's meeting.

The shooting sparked increased safety measures at football games. Fans now enter through metal detectors, face coverings are banned and large bags aren't allowed. But parents say safety concerns extend beyond game time.

"If a bad actor really wanted to do damage, we're in big trouble with all our thousands of kids in these spaces," said another man who spoke during the meeting.

District leadership says they're considering using these added security measures at other large events, and stressed safety as a first priority.

"As a school board, we are keenly aware of what's at stake not only for our students and our staff, but also our community as a whole," said school board chair Aaron Casper.