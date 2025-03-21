Eden Prairie man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A 35-year-old Eden Prairie man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy and coercing him into sending graphic images.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Thursday, Michael Bruce Gillis is charged with one count each of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of production of child pornography, court records show.

The court document says Mounds View police received a report on March 2 that the boy, 15, had gone missing. Family members reviewed the boy's electronic devices and found chat communications between him and Gillis, who identified himself as "Nick Miller."

Gillis said in their communications that he "like[s] younger guys" and he expressed no concerns after the boy said he was still in high school, according to the criminal complaint.

The two exchanged graphic images, and Gillis expressed his desire to have sex with the boy, charges say. Gillis and the boy made plans to meet at a "known residence" in Eden Prairie.

Gillis ordered an Uber for the boy to the Eden Prairie residence and provided step-by-step directions to make sure he arrived at the correct location, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers with the Eden Prairie Police Department responded to the address around four hours after Gillis and the boy agreed to meet, and found the boy walking on foot near the indicated residence.

The boy told officials Gillis had sexually assaulted him and that he escaped the residence after Gillis fell asleep, charges say.

Officers then went to the residence and found Gillis.

The Criminal complaint says he was taken into custody on March 15. He has since posted bail and obtained a pretrial release.

Gillis has "two other pending matters involving allegations of child exploitation," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota — one in Hennepin County in August 2024 and one in Polk County, Florida in October 2024. Court documents show Gillis also obtained pretrial release in connection with both of those incidents.

WCCO has asked the Hennepin County Attorney's Office why he's obtained pretrial release in both the March 2025 incident in Eden Prairie and the Hennepin County incident in August 2024 but have not heard back.

"The allegations in this case are horrific," Alvin M. Winston, FBI Minneapolis special agent in charge, said in a written statement. "His deliberate, predatory behavior led to the sexual assault of a child, causing significant harm and trauma."