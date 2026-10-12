Man charged in Eden Prairie homecoming shooting set for first court hearing

The 18-year-old man charged in a shooting that injured two earlier this month outside of a homecoming football game in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Adam Abdihakeem Adam, of St. Louis Park, was charged in Hennepin County Friday with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and a count of second-degree riot.

The shooting, which police believe was gang related, happened outside Aerie Stadium on Oct. 2 during Eden Prairie's game with Minnetonka High School. Police say the two victims, ages 18 and 17, were not students at either school. Their injuries are not life threatening.

Adam Adam WCCO/Hennepin Co. Jail

According to court documents, Adam was seen in surveillance footage pulling up to the stadium's parking lot as around 10 people were fighting near vehicles. He then allegedly opened fire on the group.

Adam is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The schools ended up finishing the football game days later. It's still unclear if or when Eden Prairie High School's homecoming dance will be rescheduled.

This story will be updated.