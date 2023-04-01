Eden Prairie basketball coach resigns after racial slur controversy

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A metro high school boys basketball coach has resigned after calls for him to be fired for saying a racial slur.

Several Black players quit the Eden Prairie JV and varsity teams after the varsity head coach, David Flom, said a racial slur during a team meeting. He used it as an example of what not to say online.

Flom submitted his resignation letter on Friday.

"As an educator, I know one of the best ways to learn is through mistakes. I also understand mistakes, even those unintended, have consequences. I take full ownership of the hurt, harm, and confusion my mistake caused to my team, our community, and my family," Flom wrote.

Flom was temporarily suspended from his role before being reinstated after an investigation by the district.

In his resignation letter, Flom says that inaccurate characterizations and comments about him resulted in his decision to resign.

"So many have reached out to share that my mistake does not represent the person that I am," Flom said. "The Eden Prairie basketball program has meant so much to my family and me. I am hopeful EP boys' basketball continues its strong tradition under the direction of new leadership."