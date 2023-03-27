Eaglet hatches from egg on Minnesota DNR's EagleCam

MINNEAPOLIS -- The egg from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' popular EagleCam has hatched over the weekend.

The hatching marks the solo chick for the state's favorite eagle couple.

The DNR said that the mother is always the one on the nest at night. The eaglet survives off of the egg's remnants for its first 24 hours of life.

You can watch the EagleCam anytime in the video below: