Eaglet hatches from egg on Minnesota DNR's EagleCam

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The egg from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' popular EagleCam has hatched over the weekend.

The hatching marks the solo chick for the state's favorite eagle couple.

The DNR said that the mother is always the one on the nest at night. The eaglet survives off of the egg's remnants for its first 24 hours of life. 

You can watch the EagleCam anytime in the video below:

Nongame Wildlife EagleCam by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on YouTube
First published on March 27, 2023 / 11:20 AM

