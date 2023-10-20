Watch CBS News
Minnesota DNR EagleCam set for reactivation next month, with 2nd camera in the works

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Eaglet dies after Minnesota DNR's EagleCam nest falls out of tree
Eaglet dies after Minnesota DNR's EagleCam nest falls out of tree 02:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR's beloved EagleCam will soon be switched back on after a lengthy hiatus, and a second camera will likely go live in the coming months.

After a decade of being live-streamed, the feed was cut on April 2 after the famous nest fell 100 feet from its perch, causing the death of the eaglet resting inside.

The DNR says the nest, which was resting on a dead branch, was about 20 years old and likely weighed around 2,000 pounds. The heavy, wet snow dropped on the nest the day before during the April 1 blizzard sealed its doom.

RELATED: Eaglet dies after DNR's EagleCam nest falls out of tree

DNR-EagleCam-1.jpg
The EagleCam in 2021 MN DNR

The DNR says the camera has spotted the bereaved eagle pair making returns to the nest site, so they've decided to reactivate it on Nov. 16 to coincide with Give to the Max Day.

"We aren't certain how often the eagles will be visible on the stream, but we hope you'll tune in!" the DNR said.

A second camera has been installed at a new nest site, which the DNR says will likely debut sometime next year.

The DNR is asking for donations to help keep its EagleCam project aloft.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is April 2, 2023.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 1:10 PM

