Central Florida star McKenna Melville to take over Eagan volleyball program from her legendary mom

EAGAN, Minn. – There's a new buzz at Eagan volleyball practice. New head coach McKenna Melville is less than a year removed from an All-American career at Central Florida. She could have played pro, but instead she's coming home.

"I don't even know how to explain it cuz I was like no way that I get, like, she leads the nation in kills. She is the most amazing volleyball player that I probably ever will come in contact with. I heard that she was coaching and I get to be coached by her. I was so excited," said senior setter Ava Bertsch.

With just one senior, the Wildcats have gotten younger on the court and the bench. Melville is taking over for her mom, Minnesota volleyball hall of famer Kathy Gillen, who won seven state titles over decades at the helm.

"I feel like I have kind of the young energy still, so let's hope it stays around for a little bit. But I'm excited to work with the girls and connect with them on more of a sister-sister relationship. And be able to connect and get into their brains a little bit more," Melville said.

Gillen had a long and successful legacy as head coach at Eagan. Handing off the controls is made a bit easier because the new head coach is someone she knows so well.

"How do I give my girls up to another coach? You know, my players that I'm so connected with? It's really hard to think of when that ending was gonna be. But when she came in, and she's so capable, and what she brings, it just happens that she's my daughter," Gillen said.

Gillen's not gone yet. She's now Melville's top assistant – a seemingly-ideal succession plan.

"I could never imagine it. And I'm very grateful that I have this opportunity to be here," Melville said. "It's truly a blessing and I would not have expected it, but it's something that God put into my life and I'm ready to take it head on."