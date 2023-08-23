Watch CBS News

Legendary Eagan volleyball coach Kathy Gillen hands crown to daughter McKenna Melville

Eagan volleyball is one of the historically dominant programs in Minnesota. Up until now, they've been led by hall-of-fame coach Kathy Gillen. Ren Clayton explains how the accomplished new bench boss is keeping continuity.
