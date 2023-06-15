Eagan ranked as one of the country's best places for families

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities suburb has been ranked among the country's best places for families.

On Wednesday, Fortune Magazine released its list of the "50 Best Places to Live for Families," analyzing nearly 1,900 U.S. cities. The ranking took into account health care, education, resources, affordability and other factors.

Coming in 11th on the list is Eagan, located just south of St. Paul.

The ranking notes the city "provides residents with easy access to big-city perks and job opportunities" and is "surprisingly rich in green space" despite being so close to the metro area.

We are proud to announce that Eagan has been rated the 11th best city to live in the United States for families by Fortune Magazine. https://t.co/FTL0l9X83h pic.twitter.com/ex9ndwrzmt — City of Eagan (@CityofEagan) June 14, 2023

Mayor Mike Maguire celebrated the city's ranking.

"Our vision, values, and ability to invest in our green spaces and recreation make Eagan such a great place for a key part of our city - families. When you couple all of that with our strong schools, people want to be in Eagan - and that is why we are growing," Maguire said.

Blackhawk Park City of Eagan

Eagan has a population of over 68,000 and contains over 2,000 businesses, 350 lakes and 60 city parks.

The top city in the ranking went to Cambridge, Massachusetts.