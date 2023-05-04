Minnesota ranked 5th best state to live in

These 3 St. Paul neighborhoods are ranked as best places to live Minnesota

These 3 St. Paul neighborhoods are ranked as best places to live Minnesota

These 3 St. Paul neighborhoods are ranked as best places to live Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has been named the fifth best place to live, according to a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The ranking considers six categories including crime, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment, and opportunity.

Among the 50 states, Minnesota has the best infrastructure, which takes into account the quality of the roads, access to internet, and use of renewable energy.

Minnesota also has the seventh best natural environment.

RELATED: These Minnesota cities are ranked among the best places to live in the US

Wisconsin ranked eighth on the list, beating Minnesota in the education, fiscal stability, and opportunity categories.

The best state to live in overall was Utah.