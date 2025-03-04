Eagan police seek help locating endangered missing 13-year-old girl

How Trump’s tariffs could impact people locally and nationally, and more headlines

Police in Eagan, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who went missing overnight.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 13-year-old Sequoia Kieya.

Officials say she left her family in Eagan sometime overnight and may be in the Brooklyn Center area. The family is concerned for her safety because she may be with an older man, according to officials.

Sequoia Kieya MN BCA

Kieya is described as 5 foot 1, 113 pounds, with brown and red hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eagan police at 651-675-5700.