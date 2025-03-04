Nationwide warrant issued for Eagan massage therapist accused of raping client

How Trump’s tariffs could impact people locally and nationally, and more headlines

How Trump’s tariffs could impact people locally and nationally, and more headlines

How Trump’s tariffs could impact people locally and nationally, and more headlines

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Twin Cities massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple clients.

Johnny Le, 32, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a complaint filed in Dakota County on Monday.

Charges say police in Eagan, Minnesota, received a report that a sexual assault occurred at a business located at 4651 Nicols Rd. on Dec. 20, 2024.

The victim told police she had been getting a massage with Le when he sexually assaulted her. Charges say she remembered Le saying something along the lines of "I shouldn't be doing this," and that if she came back for another massage, it would be strictly "professional."

After leaving the business, the victim called her boyfriend and then immediately called the police. A swab of DNA was taken from her back shortly after the incident, and testing found it matched Le.

Le, who lives in Richfield, Minnesota, has two other pending criminal sexual conduct charges with victims who were also his massage clients. He owns the business where the alleged assaults occurred.

Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Angela Casey with the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5763 or angela.casey@eaganmn.gov.

Other Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: