Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.

Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.

Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

