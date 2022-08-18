Eagan man killed in single-vehicle crash
EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a semaphore on Highway 149.
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Opperman Drive.
Few other details were immediately released, but the driver was identified as 30-year-old Robert Holmquist.
Road conditions were reportedly dry when the crash happened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.