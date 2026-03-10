Driver accused in Eagan hit-and-run has history of drunken driving, records show

A 58-year-old man is accused in a hit-and-run in Eagan, Minnesota, over the weekend that left a woman dead.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a hit-and-run call around 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cliff Road and Nichols Road. A witness told officers that he was crossing the road with the woman, identified as 40-year-old Leslie Youngberg, when a car hit her and didn't stop.

Youngberg was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Using surveillance camera footage, police were able to find a white Honda CRV that had heavy front-end damage. While waiting for backup, the 58-year-old man got into an rideshare, but police arrested him during a traffic stop, charges say.

In a post-Miranda statement, the man said he hit "something" on Cliff Road, charges say. He told police that he was coming home from a bar in Minneapolis, but denied drinking. He said that a "thing" jumped out at him and destroyed his windshield.

According to the complaint, results of a blood sample and accident reconstruction are pending.

Department of Public Safety records show the man has been convicted multiple times for driving under the influence of alcohol in incidents dating back to 2012.

The man was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in a death that the driver did not cause. If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years.