Eagan police investigating fatal hit and run

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened overnight Saturday, according to officials.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Cliff Road and Nicols Road around 2 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman unconscious and not breathing.

Officials transported the woman to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, the woman was struck by a car. The car left the scene before officers arrived, but officials say they believe the car involved to be a white 2021 or 2022 Honda HR-V or Honda Civic. Officials also say they believe the car will have significant damage to the front passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagan Police Department.