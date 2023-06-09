Duplex in St. Paul destroyed by fire overnight
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A duplex in St. Paul is destroyed after flames broke out early Friday morning.
According to fire officials, the fire was reported at 3:20 a.m. on the porch of a home on West Holly Avenue in the Summit-University neighborhood.
Fire crews arrived to heavy fire showing on the front side of the home. Officials said a resident on the first floor was able to get out on their own, but crews had to utilize a ladder to remove the second-floor occupant and a dog.
The second-floor resident was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.
