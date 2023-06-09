Watch CBS News
Local News

Duplex in St. Paul destroyed by fire overnight

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Duplex in St. Paul destroyed by fire overnight
Duplex in St. Paul destroyed by fire overnight 00:25

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A duplex in St. Paul is destroyed after flames broke out early Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported at 3:20 a.m. on the porch of a home on West Holly Avenue in the Summit-University neighborhood.

Fire crews arrived to heavy fire showing on the front side of the home. Officials said a resident on the first floor was able to get out on their own, but crews had to utilize a ladder to remove the second-floor occupant and a dog.

MORE NEWS: 2 rescued from apartment building fire in Loretto

The second-floor resident was taken to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.