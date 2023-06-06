Watch CBS News
2 rescued from apartment building fire in Loretto

By WCCO Staff

LORETTO, Minn. -- Officials say two people needed rescuing from an apartment fire on the western outskirts of the Twin Cities Tuesday morning.

It happened at an apartment building in Loretto. A WCCO photographer captured thick smoke and a crew of firefighters at the scene.

The fire chief told WCCO all five people in the apartment got out safely, but two people on the third floor of the building needed to be rescued.

