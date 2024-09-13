Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after car hits elementary school in Duluth, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people are hospitalized Friday after their vehicle crashed into the exterior of a gym at a Duluth elementary school, police said.

No students or staff were in the gym at the time.

The crash happened at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School just before 8:30 a.m., the Duluth Police Department said.

The driver was heading down North Eighth Avenue East when they ran a stop sign, drove down an embankment and hit the school, according to police. Both people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, but police did not say how severe their injuries were.

The gym was signficiantly damaged and will be closed indefinitely, police said.

North of Duluth, near Hibbing, a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday that sent 12 students to the hospital and left the driver who hit the bus with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

