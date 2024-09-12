School bus rolls in northern Minnesota; multiple students reportedly injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Multiple students are in the hospital after a school bus reportedly rolled in northern Minnesota Thursday morning.

Northern News Now reports that a school bus and vehicle crashed near Hibbing, on Town Line Road and Highway 5, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay. The crash caused the bus to roll.

Ramsay says officials are considering it a "mass casualty" situation. There are multiple injured students, but no fatalities have been reported at this time, according to Ramsay.

Ramsay says the school bus is from the St. Louis County School District. It is yet unknown the ages of those on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more.