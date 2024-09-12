Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus rolls in northern Minnesota; multiple students reportedly injured

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Sept. 12, 2024
Morning headlines from Sept. 12, 2024 02:05

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Multiple students are in the hospital after a school bus reportedly rolled in northern Minnesota Thursday morning.

Northern News Now reports that a school bus and vehicle crashed near Hibbing, on Town Line Road and Highway 5, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay. The crash caused the bus to roll.

Ramsay says officials are considering it a "mass casualty" situation. There are multiple injured students, but no fatalities have been reported at this time, according to Ramsay.

Ramsay says the school bus is from the St. Louis County School District. It is yet unknown the ages of those on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.