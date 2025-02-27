ICE arrests multiple people in Duluth

Federal immigration authorities took several people into custody in Duluth Thursday morning, CBS affiliate KBJR reports.

A witness said the people arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were working on a roofing project in the Lakeside neighborhood at the time.

ICE declined to provide information to WCCO, saying, "Due to our operational tempo and the increased interest in our agency, we are not able to research and respond to specifics of routine daily operations for ICE. "

Two weeks ago in southern Minnesota, a Rochester restaurant was shaken when two of its cooks were detained by ICE. ICE activity has also been reported in St. Paul since President Trump took office, and immigration advocates in Minneapolis have been educating schools about their rights when dealing with the agency.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis and St. Paul joined San Francisco in suing Mr. Trump over his administration's threats to withhold federal funds from cities that interfere with immigration enforcement.

Last month, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office would not comply with Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown.

Since Mr. Trump's inauguration, ICE has increased arrest operations across the country, recording as many 1,000 arrests on some days, compared to the 312 daily average during former President Joe Biden's last year in office.