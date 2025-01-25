ICE arrests continue, St. Paul resident among them

Disinformation over deportations is spreading, ICE continuing to make arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — President Trump's promise of mass deportation is now in full swing as immigration agents sweep through communities.

The White House posted pictures of men shackled before a flight to Guatemala.

"Deportation is going very well. We're getting the bad, hard criminals out. These are people that have been as bad as you get, as bad as anybody you've seen. We're taking them out first," President Trump told reporters.

The White House posted that 538 undocumented immigrants have been arrested. Of them, 373 had criminal records including Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia of St. Paul.

He was arrested Thursday after being convicted of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Minnesota back in 2018.

WCCO spoke with him from Freeborn County Jail as he awaits deportation to Honduras.

"I knew it was going to happen because of my case and stuff," Olivia said in a video call.

U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement say the operation is targeted and are planned arrests of known criminal aliens who threaten national security or public safety.

But the crackdown is causing rumors of widespread raids.

"As soon as you see something online soon as you hear a rumor on social media take a breath, bring it down to facts," said Jessica Heiser, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.

Immigration advocates are urging people to fight fear with facts, while emphasizing the importance of knowing your rights.

"There's a lot of rights that you have regardless of immigration status in this country people need to exercise them," Heiser said.