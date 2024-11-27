Girl, 14, detained after Duluth high school fight injures 2 officers, staff member
DULUTH, Minn. — A fight inside a Duluth high school on Tuesday left two police officers and a staff member injured.
Duluth police say it happened around noon at Denfeld High School when "several students" began fighting.
Police say the officers and a staff member were "assaulted" while they were trying to separate the students involved.
A "chemical irritant" was also released in the altercation, though it's unclear by whom, which impacted three other staff members.
Police say a 14-year-old girl was detained and taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center and is expected to face criminal charges, including probation violation.