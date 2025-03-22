Dubai chocolate has made its way to Columbia Heights Minnesota

A local bakery has people lining up around the street

From TikTok to the Twin Cities, the buzz around this chocolate is just too sweet to ignore and Columbia Heights, Minnesota, is the epicenter of all the craze.

Inside The Golden Nuts, the air is filled with the aroma of coffee and roasted nuts, and the shelves are lined with a selection of sweets but amid the array, one item stands out.

"It's Dubai Chocolate," AJ Asmar said.

It's a rich milk chocolate bar filled with pistachio butter and katafi dough. A pack of two bars will cost you about $10.

Co-owners AJ Asmar and Mahmoud Rammouni opened the shop last year with hopes of bringing something new to the state.

"This is considered one of the first Middle Eastern bakery in Minnesota," Rammouni said.

Their rendition of the viral Dubai chocolate has people lining up — eager to get their hands on the luxurious chocolate bar. But, Asmar said they didn't want to stop there, rolling out the Dubai Strawberry Cup, inspired by the popular bar.

"We want to give people the Dubai chocolate experience here locally," Asmar said.

As the craze continues to grow, Asmar and Rammouni hope to continue to bring people together to get a taste of luxury while staying on top of the latest viral phenomenon