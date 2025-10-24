Woman pleads guilty in connection to St. Paul drug trafficking conspiracy

A woman who was charged in connection to a drug trafficking and kidnapping conspiracy in St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Documents say Kendra Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Johnson was one of 11 people who were associated with a transnational drug trafficking organization. Between July 2023 and January 2025, they were sent packages of methamphetamine and broke it down into smaller, distributable quantities that were then sold throughout the state.

The department said that in January, a person owed the cartel in Mexico a substantial amount of money which they could not pay. Four people then lured the person to a home in St. Paul and chained them to a pole.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, Johnson was at the home were the man was chained. She was arrested during a SWAT raid and investigators found she was carrying a bag of methamphetamine.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled for Johnson.