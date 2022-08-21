Drought forces some apple orchards to push back opening dates

HASTINGS, Minn. – The official start of fall might be a month away, but many families are already taking part in fun activities like apple picking.

Several orchards opened for the season this weekend, while others are delaying a few weeks due to this year's drought.

Chelsea and Taylor Maas brought their twin daughters to Afton Apple orchard in Hastings on Sunday. The 300-acre family farm allows visitors to pick their own apples, raspberries, blackberries, zinnias and sunflowers this time of year. They also have a petting farm with goats and llamas, as well as a large playground and hayride.

"We just like it because it's just something that you can all do together, and especially because the weather's nice," Chelsea Maas said.

Afton Apple opened on Saturday along with several other orchards across the state and in Wisconsin. But several have delayed their opening dates due to a slightly later harvest.

Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't open until August 27. The business wrote on Facebook, "Mother nature in Minnesota is very unreliable so we have to unfortunately push our season opener back. We apologize for any inconvenience!"

In Minnetrista, Minnetonka Orchards announced their delay on Facebook, writing, "Well, we 'picked' the wrong weekend - we will NOT be opening on August 20th as previously planned. Mother Nature has asked for more time to perfect the apples and what's a-peel-ing about an orchard without apples to pick, apple pie, or apple cider to enjoy? We will be opening Labor Day weekend and look forward to sharing all our new animals, food huts and attractions!"

Sarah Parkos' family has run Afton Apple for 34 years. She said their newer irrigation system prevents more evaporation. They've also planted 15 varieties of apples this year which has helped combat drought issues.

"Different varieties are susceptible to, like, if they can handle more drought or in they need more rain, so it's nice to have a few different options," Parkos said.

While their apples are ready to go, Parkos said the drought has pushed back the sunflower growth about a week, though the fields are still open and flowers blooming.

"There are a few bare spots out in the field, but that's understandable. They couldn't get, you know, the rain at the peak growing time," she said.

Overall, Parkos said the season is off to a great start, and she encourages families to stop by for apple, berry or flower picking if they're seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of the Twin Cities.

Afton Apple Orchard is open daily through Thanksgiving.