Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

What's causing these mysterious sagging snow shapes? A NEXT Weather "investigation"

By Mike Augustyniak, Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Drooping snow formations spotted in western Wisconsin
WATCH: Drooping snow formations spotted in western Wisconsin 00:36

VIROQUA, Wis. — A WCCO viewer from western Wisconsin sent in the picture below, asking if we'd ever seen anything like it.

20240124-073813.jpg
Robert T.

The photo shows snow formations hanging like a waiting anaconda on a wooden trellis. Some of the half-loops were hanging down a whole foot, viewer Robert T. said.

Our NEXT Weather team took a look at the drooping snow and put their scientific minds together to come up with an explanation. Here's their informed guess at how something like this could occur:

A formation like this requires multiple elements to come together in a particular way. You need wet snow, a long period of temperatures that oscillate within a few degrees of freezing on either side and light winds.

Initially, the snow would accumulate on the wooden part of the trellis. Over time, because the snow is wet and sticky, it would build outward from the trellis, eventually meeting in the middle. It would bow down as it did because of gravity and a lack of support between the wooden beams of the trellis.

Recent fog and mist could create an icy exoskeleton on the snow, further solidifying and preserving it.

With recent warm weather, Robert said the formations have since fallen. 

As always, you can send your weather photos and videos to us at WCCO.com/photos.

Mike Augustyniak
mike-augustyniak.png

Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.

First published on January 25, 2024 / 2:54 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.