Driver steps out of vehicle to shoot pedestrian near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man early Thursday evening near downtown Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Street East and Nicollet Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. An injured man in his 30s was still at the scene. He is expected to survive.

Police say the victim was seen talking with someone inside a vehicle stopped on the street before the driver "stepped out, shot the male, and then drove away."

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:18 PM

