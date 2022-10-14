Driver steps out of vehicle to shoot pedestrian near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are searching for the shooter who wounded a man early Thursday evening near downtown Minneapolis.

Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Street East and Nicollet Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. An injured man in his 30s was still at the scene. He is expected to survive.

Police say the victim was seen talking with someone inside a vehicle stopped on the street before the driver "stepped out, shot the male, and then drove away."

The investigation is ongoing.