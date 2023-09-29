Driver in Minneapolis Public Works vehicle hits, injures pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS — A driver in a Minneapolis Public Works truck struck a pedestrian in north Minneapolis on Friday morning.

The pedestrian, who is in his 40s, was trapped under the truck when crews arrived at the scene at Lowry and Emerson avenues just before 8 a.m. He was extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Impaired driving does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Minneapolis police said, though Public Information Officer Garrett Parten noted it was raining at the time.

The driver of the public works truck is cooperating with investigators.

"As a matter of protocol, the Public Works Department has also initiated its critical incident process," the city said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and extend our sympathies to the victim and family."