Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by an SUV going west on Highway 13.
A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the SUV. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.
The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown.
