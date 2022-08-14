Watch CBS News
Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by an SUV going west on Highway 13.

A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the SUV. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.  

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

