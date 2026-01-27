Ex-head of Twin Cities faith-based group sentenced for child sex abuse material possession

The former executive director of a Twin Cities faith-based addiction organization was handed a stayed five-year prison sentence Monday for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Drew Michael Brooks, 67, was charged by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office in May after a two-and-a-half year investigation that began in late 2022, when a tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators searched his residence in Roseville, Minnesota, in October 2024, where they seized computers, flash drives and printed illegal images.

Drew Brooks Ramsey County

Brooks was originally charged with a dozen counts of possession but pleaded guilty to three counts in October 2025 following a plea deal.

In addition to his stayed sentence, Brooks was also sentenced to five years of conditional release and five years supervised probation.

Brooks was the executive director of Faith Partners, an organization focused on "equipping people of faith to serve with an informed, compassionate response to the risk and prevalence of addiction and related mental health (such as anxiety and depression) issues," according to its website.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.