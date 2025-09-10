Dress for Success Wearhouse helps empower low-income women through employment skills

Amina Ali is pretty happy with the choices at a sprawling St. Louis Park, Minnesota, operation known as the Dress for Success Wearhouse.

Her journey to Dress for Success started in high school.

"I was pregnant at 16, had a child at 17, knew I needed money," Ali said. "I was already on my own and needed to take care of my child. So I wanted to get out of school quickly, so I got my GED."

She managed to keep working through the growing joys of motherhood and the loss of her dear son, Ira. As she regained her footing, she changed careers.

"I transitioned into real estate from construction and transportation. I needed new clothes and I needed for people to see me differently. I needed them to see me as a businesswoman," Ali said.

So she came to Dress for Success for some confidence coaching.

"Confidence is core in what we do, and I think we are talking about a woman's confidence in her experience, her network and how she presents herself for an interview and on the job," Megan Meuli, vice president of development at Dress for Success, said.

They collect that clothing through drives every other month.

"I love that it's going to specific people who need clothes to help them prove themselves," said Nancy Bauer, of Hopkins, who donated.

Nancy Mwaura, of Eagan, is also a clothing donor.

"I think it's super important," she said. "I wish I had it when I was growing up. Basically, you have a place you can come and put yourself together in readiness for the workforce."

All thanks to a Wearhouse packed full of clothes, purses, shoes and jewelry.

"Somebody working in real estate needs something totally different than someone working in child care, so we have a capsule wardrobe kit for each client and we ship it right to their door," Danielle Barr, Wearhouse manager of Dress for Success, said.

The clothes and the confidence are well received.

"I felt like the businesswoman that I am. I felt complete in a way," Ali said, "The clothing is one aspect, but it's a smaller part of a bigger picture, just the empowering to feel I am what I think I am."

With a thriving real estate business, Ali is helping first-time home buyers purchase, and she's passing on the love.

"I really appreciate the people who are taking the time to donate and donate nice things 'cause they really make a difference," she said.

As far as donations, Dress for Success needs women's dress clothes, especially in size extra large. They also need new underwear, socks and bras.

The next Dress for Success drop off is Oct. 4.