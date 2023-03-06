Dpree Robinson pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dpree Robinson, the man charged in the shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, has pleaded guilty to murder, court records indicate.

Ottoson-Smith was jumping on a trampoline at a friend's birthday party in north Minneapolis when she was struck by a stray bullet on May 15, 2021. She died 12 days later in the hospital.

For nearly a year, authorities were not able to charge anyone in connection with her death. But a break came last February, when Robinson's friend told police he had admitted to being in a shootout with rival gang members. Robinson told his friend he saw that a girl had been shot, and he was "confused. He didn't know if it was them, or it could have been him," the complaint states.

Trinity Smith (credit: Raishawn Smith)

Robinson had been making threats on social media to a rival gang member who lived at the address at which Ottoson-Smith was shot, investigators said.

The complaint says Robinson may have purchased a suspect vehicle - which was captured on surveillance video - three days before the shooting. Robinson's cell phone records also tied him to the area on the day of the shooting, the complaint said.

He was charged with second-degree murder in February of 2022. His trial was set to begin on Monday, and prosecution had introduced new evidence including text messages and the transcript of a phone call.

County attorney says Robinson will face nearly 40 years in prison

Following the guilty plea, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Robinson will receive a 450-month sentence -- 37.5 years -- when he's sentenced on March 21.

"Trinity was doing what kids should be doing in spring time in Minnesota, playing with friends and having fun outside," Moriarty said. "Mr. Robinson's actions shocked our community and devastated her family and all who loved her. I'm hopeful his admission of guilt begins to bring some degree of closure for Trinity's family and the community."

Ottoson-Smith was one of three young children struck by stray bullets in north Minneapolis in a span of three weeks in the spring of 2021.