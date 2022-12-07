Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.

Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors.

"It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.

James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.

This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's Closet, Wendy Dahlin.

"It's a big need. A lot of our seniors out there are suffering and we are trying to help that. A lot of our seniors, the way they are set up, they are living on about $100 a month," Dahlin said.

For Dahlin, this passion is personal.

"My first job ever was working at a nursing home with seniors, and I just love our senior community. They are so forgotten, especially at Christmas. Christmas is about Santa and reindeers, and we at Granny's Closet like to bring it back to our seniors as well," Dahlin said. "Everyone likes Christmas presents."

Indeed, they do.

"It's nice to find gifts under the Christmas tree," Kurschner said.

"It feels great to have a Christmas present under the tree you know," Witt agreed.

Granny's Closet's Christmas angel program made its last delivery for this season, but they run a year-round program for seniors, and say they are in major need of items like shampoo, soap and toilet paper.